PARK RAPIDS — For many years CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care has invited a family to be featured for the Light up a Life event. Those featured families have graciously shared the legacy of their loved ones with our community. They have also been a part of the Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting ceremony and we are humbled by their gratitude to Hospice.
In 2019, Libuse “Libby” Tweedale was featured and her family shared memories as a tribute to her life and the care she received while with our Hospice Care team. Cliff and Joan Tweedale expressed their gratitude of what hospice meant for not only their mother, but to them. “Hospice wasn’t about those last days…it was about enhancing the quality of life in the days my mom had left. Hospice was a gift for both mom and our family,” said Cliff.
This year CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care has chosen to shift the focus and instead honor all the individuals and families we have been blessed to care for and have provided comfort to. With the upcoming holidays and “season of giving,” we would like to share our gratitude for the many priceless gifts our staff has received. These gifts are not material gifts. These gifts are in our hearts and have made a life changing impact on each and every one of us.
To care for someone at end of life comes with a plan that some people may find emotionally tough and don’t enjoy thinking about. We understand that when hospice is part of the care team, there is a realization of passing over to a better world and the physical loss brings sadness. For our team, we feel sadness as well, but we want to communicate the positive attributes that are meaningful and inspire us.
We are honored to make a connection and learn every individual’s story. We have shared long conversations, laughter and many tears with our patients throughout their journey. This Light up a Life season we celebrate the gifts of connection, compassion, caring and peace for all those we have been blessed to provide care.
Our team would like to say “thank you” for trusting us to care for your loved ones and be a part of their journey. It has been our privilege to provide comfort and dignity to our community for over 33 years. Our passion is helping people live each day to the fullest, making more meaningful moments possible.
During this holiday season, consider a gift to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care program in honor, or memory, of a loved one. Your generous gift of $25 or more to our Light Up a Life campaign will help bring individualized care to those in need of pain and symptom management, grief and bereavement support, and respite services. 100 percent of your gift stays locally. To make your gift, donate online at www.CHISJH.org or mail to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation at 600 Pleasant Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470
We ask that you honor your loved one with us this holiday season by joining us virtually on our Facebook page or www.ParkRapids.com for the Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.
