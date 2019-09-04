Willow June Wizner
Photo submitted

Jordan and Caclyn Wizner announce the birth of their daughter, Willow June Wizner, born Aug. 25,2019, at CHI St. Hoseph's Health in Park Rapids. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments