Jacob and Andrea Krueckeberg of Walker announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Vivian Krueckeberg, born May 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces at 19.8 inches. She is welcomed by older brother Ove; maternal grandparents Dana and Tracy Morrill, and paternal grandparents Jeff and Lydia Krueckeberg.

