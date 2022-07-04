Jessica Bement-Eggleston and Tom Eggleston of Randall, announce the birth of their daughter:

Cecelia Charlotte

born June 22, 2022, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces.

She is welcomed by grandparents Mike and Becky Eggleston of Walker, and Scott Stocco and Pamela Bement of Minnesota.

