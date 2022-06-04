What if we told you an hour of your time could change someone’s life? It can. In the time it takes you to read this article, nearly 100 people receive lifesaving transfusions. By taking just an hour or so to donate, you will do something wonderful.
“If you haven’t given blood before, I hope you think about what it can means to people like you and me, and to our families,” stated Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov. “It’s one of the easiest, most generous and life-changing things you can do.”
And while much goes in to qualifying a donor to safely give blood, there are many common situations when people assume they can’t give blood, but generally they do qualify. Potential donors are encouraged to call Vitalant to find out if they are eligible to donate blood.
The next opportunity to give will be Tuesday at the Community Building in Hackensack, from noon to 6 p.m. Hosted by the Hackensack Legion Auxiliary and Faith in Action, you can call (218) 675-5435 to make an appointment, call Vitalant at (877) 258-4825 for more information, or go online to donors.vitalant.org, Blood Drive Code: Hackensack.
To donate blood, volunteers must be at least 16 years old (16 year old donors need a minor donor permit which is available at the blood drive or online) and be in good health. Have your blood pressure, temperature, pulse, cholesterol and iron level checked too — it’s a bonus when you donate blood.
So, add a little awe to your day, and to someone’s life, by becoming a blood donor in Hackensack. See you there!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.