BRAINERD — Join Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Foundation for the Tree of Life Memorial Service and Lighting Ceremony Dec. 9.
The service begins at 4 p.m. in the River Room on the lower level of Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
The community is invited to the service offering family and friends the opportunity to honor a loved one and remember those lost. Scripture reading, music, reading of names, and hanging of a bulb by a family member will be followed by a reception time for sharing and support.
The Tree of Life has been a part of family remembrance since 1999. Bulb sponsorship raises funds to provide hospice care and grief support. Each donation will hang a bulb in memory or recognition of a loved one. Donors may honor as many people as they wish. Suggested donations are $5, $10, or $25 per bulb. Donation forms are located at the hospital information desk and next to the Tree of Life in the River Room at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
For more information about the Tree of Life Memorial Service or light donation call David Jeremiason at (218) 828-7362.
