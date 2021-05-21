Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health have chosen to end negotiations for CommonSpirit’s facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota to join Essentia. The organizations signed a Letter of Intent in January 2021 to explore this opportunity in greater detail.
The two organizations have issued the following statement:
“While we share a similar mission, vision, values and strong commitment to sustainable rural health care, CommonSpirit and Essentia were unable to come to an agreement that would serve the best interests of both organizations, the people we employ and the patients we serve.
“CommonSpirit and Essentia will continue to offer outstanding care in North Dakota and Minnesota. We’ve strengthened our relationship throughout this process and remain committed to possibilities in the future.”
