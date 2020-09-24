CROSBY — Nurse Practitioner Emily Hilgers of St. Louis Park has joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Medical Staff as a Nurse Practitioner in Urology.
She will practice with Board Certified Urologist Brandon Reynolds, M.D., at CRMC’s Crosby and Baxter clinics. CRMC Urology provides state-of-the-art care in the diagnosis, treatment and management of both male and female urinary tract conditions and reproductive issues. Care includes screening, diagnostic evaluation, the full spectrum of clinical urology, in-clinic procedures, and surgery including robotic-assisted surgery.
Hilgers previously worked as a registered nurse at Park Nicollet Urgent Care, Methodist Hospital’s Emergency Center and Unity Hospital’s Medical-Surgical and Oncology units. She earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner at the College of St. Scholastica and holds a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Bemidji State University.
As a nurse practitioner, Hilgers completed clinical rotations at Ridgeview family practice and urgent care and in women’s reproductive health at Essentia. She is licensed by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds certifications in Trauma Nursing, NIHHSS Stroke Scale, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. She moved to the Cuyuna Lakes area with her husband Tyler.
For more information visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/urology-1. Urology appointments may be made by calling (218) 546-7000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.