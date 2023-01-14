Bemidji — Valley Medical and Wellness, a premier provider of addiction and pain treatment services, announced the grand opening of its new clinic.
The Bemidji clinic is located in the 4 West Building, 403 4th Street Northwest, Suite 140, Bemidji, MN, 56601. Convenient parking is available.
Valley Medical’s new location brings several beneficial substance abuse dependence services to Bemidji and surrounding rural areas, including:
• Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services
• Convenient telemedicine visits with expert providers
• vTOX DNA-verified urine drug testing (UDT)
The clinic uses proven medications, such as Buprenorphine and Naltrexone, to stabilize cravings and withdrawals. The clinic’s providers also help clients focus on their road to recovery by tackling unmanaged pain and mental health issues, identifying many triggers at their source.
Fifth location in Minnesota
The new Bemidji clinic is the fifth location for Valley Medical and Wellness, and the first in northern Minnesota. Starting from a single location in 2014, Valley Medical now operates clinics in Burnsville, Minneapolis, Rochester, and Woodbury, plus the new Bemidji location.
“We currently have patients across the entire state who drive to our Twin Cities locations for treatment,” said Dr. Ashwin George, co-founder and CEO of Valley Medical and Wellness. “With this new Bemidji location, we can more conveniently serve our existing patients in this area and greet new patients who need help with their addiction issues.”
Essential services for treatment centers
In addition to treating individual patients, Valley Medical and Wellness also works with local treatment centers and counselors to better serve their clients. Valley Medical offers a variety of treatment and testing services that supplement the services offered by other treatment centers, taking much of the burden off treatment center staff.
“We already partner with several treatment centers in the Twin Cities and Rochester areas,” said Dr. George. “We look forward to working with facilities in and around Bemidji that have need of our treatment and testing services.”
Unique vTOX DNA-verified urine testing
One of the new services offered by Valley Medical is vTOX DNA-verified urine drug testing. Addiction patients need regular urine testing to ensure that their systems are drug-free. Traditional methods require viewed urine collection to ensure the validity of the sample, which can be embarrassing—especially for those patients with shy bladders. vTOX involves a one-time cheek swab from patients to obtain a sample of their DNA. This genetic sample is compared with future urine samples to confirm the sample’s validity.
“Our vTOX DNA-verified urine drug testing revolutionizes the process of collecting urine samples,” said Dr. George. “Patients and treatment centers alike appreciate how it takes the hassle out of urine testing.”
Accepting appointments now
Valley Medical and Wellness’ new Bemidji clinic is currently accepting appointments from both new and existing patients. Patients can call 612-444-3000 or visit the company’s website at valleymedical.com to schedule an appointment with one of the clinic’s certified providers.
