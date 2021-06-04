Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Physical Therapist Nancy Heise will speak about how rehabilitation services can improve the quality of life of cancer patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Virtual Cancer Support Group June 17 from noon to 1 p.m.
Heise will speak on how rehabilitation services fit in a patient’s cancer journey and how physical therapy helps with lymphedema, fatigue management, and balance. She will also discuss how occupational therapy focuses on activities of daily living and how speech pathology encompasses not only receptive and expressive communication, but speech clarity, voice production, and swallowing training.
Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks, Social Worker Elizabeth Liedl and Registered Nurse Lisa Slepica will also facilitate discussion. People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.
Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Registration for the support group is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call (218) 546-4319 or (218) 546-4302 for more information.
