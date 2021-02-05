“Cancer and COVID” will be the topic of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Virtual Cancer Support Group Feb. 18, from noon to 1 p.m.

Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks, Social Worker Elizabeth Liedl and Registered Nurse Lisa Slepica will facilitate a discussion of what the support group should look like during the COVID pandemic. Attendees are encouraged to share ideas for topics and discussions they would like to hear in the upcoming year.

People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.

Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Registration for the support group is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call (218) 546-4319 or (218) 546-4302 for more information.

