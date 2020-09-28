CROSBY — The public is encouraged to participate in Kaleidoscope, a virtual cancer patient fundraiser planned for October. All proceeds will benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet which aids area cancer patients undergoing treatment.
Because cancer doesn’t stop for COVID and patients undergoing treatment now more than ever need help and financial support, Kaleidoscope will take place the entire month of October and include an online auction, presentations by healthcare providers, survivor stories and a social media challenge.
An online auction of items donated by CRMC staff is planned for Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. through Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at CRMC2020.givesmart.com. Each Thursday of the month beginning on October 1 there will be Facebook presentations with OB/GYN Rachel Cady, WHNP Melissa Goble and cancer survivors. Go tohttps://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ to view the presentations.
Everyone is also invited to participate in the #cuyunacares social media challenge by celebrating survivors in their life, remembering a loved one or sharing their support of others. All those posting on CRMC’s Facebook page will be entered into a drawing for a spa package. Donations may also be made at CRMC2020.givesmart.com
To date this year, the Courage Cabinet provided $13,000 in assistance to cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress and allow them to focus on recovery and healing. In the past two years, more than $42,000 has been gifted assist cancer patients undergoing treatment.
For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org or contact Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.Podsiadly@cuyunamed.org or (218) 545-4455.
