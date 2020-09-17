A discussion about Intensive Behavioral Therapy for Obesity (IBT) will be offered virtually by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Registered Dietician Heather Erickson Oct. 7. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 12 p.m. to view the presentation.
Erickson will discuss details about IBT, a CRMC program for people who have a body mass index of 30 or above. Visits provide patients with personalized diet education and lifestyle coaching based on their health and weight loss goals.
The program allows up to 22, one-on-one visits each year with a registered dietitian. The visits are weekly for the first month and every other week for months two through six. Patients who are successful in losing at least 6.6. pounds in the first six months are eligible for continue monthly follow up with a registered dietitian for months 7 through 12.
Participants will be able to submit their individual questions via chat and they will be answered by Erickson who is CRMC’s Director of Clinical Nutrition. Erickson has treated patients at CRMC since 2003. A member of the American Association for Diabetes Educators, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree at North Dakota State University in Fargo. The dietitian became a Diabetes Care and Education Specialist in 2013 and is also certified in insulin therapy and continuous glucose monitoring.
The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health. For more information, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
