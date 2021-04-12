Those considering weight loss surgery are invited to hear testimonials from people who had the procedure at a free, virtual Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meeting Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Pre- and post-surgical weight loss surgery patients are invited to come together to talk, share experiences and provide emotional support to one another. The Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery support group offers a variety of speakers and topics designed to provide high quality, educational programs related to weight loss surgery. The discussions are not only therapeutic and educational but lively and fun as well. Supportive family members and friends are also encouraged to attend.
Virtual MIMIS Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. except for December. Send a message requesting a meeting link to Corrie.Jeremiason@cuyunamed.org or Regina.Schimek@cuyunamed.org
Call (218) 545-1048 for more information.
