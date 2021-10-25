Essentia Health is taking more precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we remain committed to protecting patients and the communities they serve.
Clinic patients in the Brainerd Lakes area are being asked to attend appointments alone. One additional person is allowed with children, obstetric patients and patients who require assistance. Anyone accompanying a patient is required to be healthy and at least 18 years of age.
It is recommended that children do not accompany adults to clinic appointments, however, we recognize this is not always possible.
This change will impact Essentia Health clinics in Baxter, Brainerd, Crosslake, Emily, Hackensack, Pequot Lakes, Pierz, Pillager and Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.