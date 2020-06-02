Spring is the season when life is renewed. One important way to help renew life is to give blood at the Hackensack Blood Drive June 16 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Community Building in Hackensack.
Each blood donation can help multiple patients such as preemies, surgery patients and cancer patients — it could be someone you love.
We are all a bit unsure in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The things we are sure of is that it’s safe to donate blood, if symptom free and that the need for blood is ongoing.
By giving blood, donors help replenish the community blood supply that can be used by relatives, friends or neighbors. Blood can be stored for only 42 days, so a continual fresh supply is critical and can only come from volunteer blood donors. Anyone may need blood at any time. In the event of an accident, serious illness or surgery, an adequate blood supply can be the difference between life and death.
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services is the sole provider of blood and blood products to patients in almost 70 area hospitals.
To sign up to help save a life, contact Vitalant at (877) 25-VITAL or (877) 258-4825, texting Katie at (701) 799-5742 or go to www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code: Hackensack.
At this time all Vitalant staff, volunteers and blood donors are required to wear some sort of face covering/mask. We are encouraging all donors to have an appointment at this time. That way guidelines to social distancing can be followed. Prior to signing in, donors will have their temperature checked. All refreshments provided will be individually prepackaged from the manufacturer as an added safety precaution.
To save time, donors can now fill out their Fast Track online by downloading the Vitalant app on their smart phone or by visiting www.vitalant.org the day of their donation. To donate blood, volunteers must be at least 16 years old (16-year-old donors need a minor donor permit which is available online) and be in good health.
So, bring on the spring by becoming a blood donor on June 16th in Hackensack. See you there!
