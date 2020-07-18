Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is the only blood provider to more than 70 hospitals across North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota.  They also supply nearly 1,000 hospitals across the country giving you the opportunity to transform lives locally and beyond.

Consider rolling up your sleeve to help someone in need at the upcoming blood drive at the Walker American Legion Post 134 July 29  from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. sponsored by the Auxiliary. Contact Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 to save a life!

