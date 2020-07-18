Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is the only blood provider to more than 70 hospitals across North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota. They also supply nearly 1,000 hospitals across the country giving you the opportunity to transform lives locally and beyond.
Consider rolling up your sleeve to help someone in need at the upcoming blood drive at the Walker American Legion Post 134 July 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. sponsored by the Auxiliary. Contact Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 to save a life!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.