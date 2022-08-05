The Walker community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant July 27 at the American Legion that helped collect a total of 34 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 31 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 27 individuals were able to successfully donate. A total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments