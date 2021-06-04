American Legion Post 134 and Auxiliary hosted a blood drive with Vitalant May 26 at the Legion Post, which collected a total of 35 units of blood products.

A total of 43 individuals volunteered to donate and 32 were able to do so. Three donors donated Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells wile returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. One person volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant is grateful to Bev Meyer, who coordinated the drive, Legion Post 134 and Auxiliary Unit 134 for sponsoring the drive, and to Diane Morrison, Geri Sargent, Joan R., Joanne P., and Bonnie Franke for assisting the day of the drive.

The need for blood never ceases. Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed. Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. The next blood drive at this location will be July 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments