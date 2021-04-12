Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant April 6 that helped collect a total of 36 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 35 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 31 individuals were able to donate. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) that collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Debbie Petersen, who coordinated the drive, and National Honor Society that sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Alexa Johannsen, Karalyn Oberfell, Katie Swanson, Kylie Borwege, Emma Deegan, Elise Rice, Carson Strosan, Phiyapat Saeary, Luna Scanlon, Mack Raddatz, Abi Strandlie, and Katie Sagen.
Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season.
Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for the foreseeable future for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If your donation is antibody positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from it to help COVID patients, additionally the remaining blood components will help other patients with serious medical conditions. Antibodies are proteins within plasma that help fight off infections. Because antibodies are part of the body’s immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Please postpone your donation if you are feeling unwell or suspect you may have COVID-19.
Individuals must be symptom free for at least 28 days to be eligible to give blood. Learn more about finding ways to help patients during COVID by visiting vitalant.org/COVIDRescueTeam
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health
