April is Sexual Violence Awareness Month, and for it, let’s focus on an often, overlooked topic — intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV).
IPSV is used to describe any type of nonconsensual sexual acts that occurs between spouses, ex-spouses, intimate or long-term partners. IPSV can happen in any relationship regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
Despite how often it can be overlooked, IPSV is still quite prevalent. For example, one study found that one out of 10 people have been raped by an intimate partner. Despite how often it happens, it can sometimes be hard to identify what could be considered IPSV. IPSV could be, but not limited to:
• Using fear, shame, guilt, threats, manipulation or intimidation to force you to have sex.
• Forcing you to dress in a sexual way.
• Taking out anger or frustration with you during sex.
• Forcing you to have sex when you have not given your consent.
• Holding you down or restraining you during sex without your consent.
• Demanding sex when you are tired, sick or injured.
• Ignoring your feelings when it comes to sex.
It’s also important to note that IPSV, often, doesn’t happen by itself. For example, studies done in both Mexico and the United States indicate that 40 to 52 percent of women experiencing physical violence by an intimate partner have also been sexually coerced by them.
IPSV could also occur alongside mental/emotional abuse or financial abuse. This means, on top of the IPSV experiences, victims could also experience the following: attempting to cut you off from friends and family, attempting or threatening harm against your children and/or your pets, and/or controlling your finances.
Why is IPSV often overlooked? This could be due to the culture surrounding marriage, long-term partnerships, and just romantic relationships in general. Some view being in a relationship as an automatic consent for sexual activities when that is not the case. Being in a romantic relationship, no matter the amount of commitment nor the time spent in the relationship, does not mean that either partner must now consent to sexual activities whenever the other partner wants it.
Charlie McGregor is a lead advocate, court advocate and sexually exploited youth coordinator in Itasca County.
