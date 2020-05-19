The Cass County Women, Infant and Children’s (WIC) program wants families to know they are here for them and is open for current participants and new participants.
To reach the Cass County WIC program call (218) 547-6782 or email cass.wic@co.cass.mn.us Families can find the phone number for other WIC programs by calling (800) 942-4030.
Due to social distancing, WIC has changed the way services are delivered. WIC services are currently being done via telephone visits.
In 2019, WIC changed from a paper voucher to a card, like an EBT card. WIC participants can continue to use this WIC card in stores.
The best source of information about current WIC services is the Minnesota WIC website https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/index.html and the Cass County WIC program.
WIC is a health and nutrition program and provides a variety of healthy foods! WIC staff can answer nutrition and breastfeeding questions and refer to other resources.
WIC provides services to women who have recently had a baby or who are pregnant and to infants and children until their 5th birthday. WIC wants families to know that if they have had changes in income due to COVID19 or if they participate in Medical Assistance, SNAP, or other programs, they may be eligible. To learn more, see the Minnesota WIC website or call 1-800-942-4030.
Helpful resources for families:
• Prenatal, infant, child and postpartum nutrition information. https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/nutrition/index.html
• Preparing for breastfeeding, getting off to a great start, and more.
• Nutrition Information - English (Breastfeeding Women) https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/nutrition/morenutinfo.html#bfwomen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.