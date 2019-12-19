Wojo’s Rodeo owner and operator Dana Wojciehowski (left) hands the big check to Cole Young, Sanford Health Foundation development officer.
BEMIDJI — Wojo Rodeo recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji.

Their generosity will help provide mammograms to women in need in our community.

Wojo’s Rodeo pinked out their final rodeo event of the season, Edith Sanford Breast Center Wojo’s Rodeo Circuit Finals, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month including pink barrel covers, riders decked-out in pink apparel and even pink bulls.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

