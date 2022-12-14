More than 115 women gathered Dec. 5 at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center to make an impact on a local non-profit through a group called 100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area. Women from Walker, Hackensack, Longville and surrounding areas were among those who attended.

100 Women Who Care was started in November 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Mich., as a simple way to raise money efficiently and quickly for local charities. At their first one-hour meeting her group of 100 women each wrote a check for $100 directly to the charity, raising $10,000 to buy 300 new baby cribs for an organization in their city. Since then, Women Who Care chapters have been formed all over North America. These groups collectively have donated more than $1 million dollars to local based-organizations.

