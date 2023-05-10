The check for $11,475 couldn’t have come at a better time for the Walker Area Food Shelf.
The evening of May 1, 100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area (actually 110 women) awarded their pooled donation to the Food Shelf, one of three nonprofits nominated.
Others were the Family Safety Network and Faith in Action for Cass County.
The next day, Steering Committee members Mar Kuha and Margie Richardson presented the check to Food Shelf Director Chad Trapier.
In 2023 the Walker Area Food Shelf has seen a flood of new clients, due in part to the end of extra SNAP (food stamp) benefit funding that clients got during pandemic years. As a result, food shelves across the nation are seeing significant client increases.
Randy Mattsen, speaking at the gathering on behalf of nominator Sherri Kiisa‚ a Food Shelf ‘founding mother’, noted that before SNAP cuts, the Walker Food Shelf served about 20 families per week.
“Last week they served 71 families,” Mattsen stated, which drew soft gasps from the audience.
Last week the Food Shelf received 13,000 pounds of food, plus paper goods and personal products from Second Harvest in Grand Rapids, she added.
“The need for [the public’s] support is greater now than ever before,” Trapier stated back in March during the annual Food Drive.
100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area comes together twice a year to support local nonprofits. Last December, 100 Plus Women met for the first time and raised more than $13,000 for the Akeley Regional Community Center Emergency Shelter.
The meetings, which last only one hour, have a simple format. All attendees may nominate a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit to received the group’s total donation. However each nominator or a proxy must be willing to make a brief presentation promoting their nominee.
After nominations are in, three are drawn at random and presentations are made. Then all women vote by placing a ticket in one of three labeled boxes.
“We had 31 total nominations of 12 different nonprofits,” Kuha recapped. “Of course we had many duplicates.
“We were amazed with the response from the generous women of our area,” she continued “About half of participants [that night] were new! Plus we have heard from dozens and dozens who were unable to come because of prior commitments.
“We feel confident we will continue to have more than 100 attendees at each gathering.”
The May 1 meeting was only the second for 100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area, which has chapters nationwide. The next meeting will be held in early October; details will be announced closer to date.
More information also can be found on the Facebook page, 100+ Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area. Or call or text Mar Kuha at (218) 839-1974 or Margie Richardson at (218) 760-4715.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.