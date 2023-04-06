Minnesota based writer Julie Jo Larson’s new guidebook “100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die” will take readers on a variety of journeys through the state’s hidden gems, outdoor activities, iconic landmarks, exceptional music scene and restaurants.
A summer book signing during the Northwoods Art and Book Festival in Hackensack is planned for Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die” is also available wherever books are sold.
There is no shortage of activities in this book to keep readers of all ages busy 365 days a year.
Visit the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, order popcorn from a 120-year-old popcorn wagon, and walk across the Mississippi Headwaters at Itasca State Park. Explore the state on skis or by zip-line. Visit an underground state park or look to the sky to watch the northern lights.
This is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, untouched wilderness, awesome music, exceptional restaurants, and the Mall of America. Minnesota truly has something for everyone to enjoy.
Whether you use this book as a bucket list, guidebook, or cure for cabin fever, local author Julie Jo Larson has got you covered. Grab a friend or two, a copy of this book, and experience four seasons of great adventures where the journey is as meaningful as the destination.
Larson is a writer, storycatcher, public speaker and licensed social worker. She spends most weekends exploring Minnesota and writing MsStorian Adventures. When not advising college students, she can be found on the trail with a walking stick in hand and worn mukluks on her feet. Julie Jo lives in rural Brainerd with her husband, family pets, and a flock of chickens. Visit her at juliejolarson.com
