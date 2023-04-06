Minnesota based writer Julie Jo Larson’s new guidebook “100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die” will take readers on a variety of journeys through the state’s hidden gems, outdoor activities, iconic landmarks, exceptional music scene and restaurants.

A summer book signing during the Northwoods Art and Book Festival in Hackensack is planned for Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die” is also available wherever books are sold.

