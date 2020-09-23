Of the 33 Cass County people to test positive for COVID-19 so far in September, only one is a Walker-area resident.
Based on ZIP codes given, nine people are from the Cass Lake area, three each from Pine River and Pillager areas, two from Bena and Hackensack, and one each from Akeley and Longville areas. There are 11 people south of the Pequot Lakes area.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County increased by 22 to 140 over the last seven days, the largest increase in several weeks. Cass County Public Health officials said 14-day case rate jumped from 3.45 to 9.99.
Of the confirmed new cases, the age range is 9 to 65. Twelve people are age 41 and younger with five 19 and under.
Hubbard County has 85 positive cases and one death reported Tuesday.
In other area counties, Beltrami has 380 cases with five deaths, Crow Wing County has 444 cases with 18 deaths and Itasca County has 289 cases and 13 deaths.
There were nine confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, eight Thursday, 13 Friday, two Saturday, four Sunday and 10 Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 91,422 — more than 6,000 since last week. The death toll jumped to 1,979, an increase of 52 from last week. 1,863,694 tests have been completed so far. Patients no longer needing isolation is 82,833.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 9,776 are health care workers. There are 290 people currently hospitalized including 136 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.