A year ago this week, the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming clear.
More cases, even deaths were being reported as the virus spread. The state of Minnesota took steps to control the spread by closing schoolsand some businesses and requiring others to follow stringent guidelines.
We tried our hand at crafting home-made masks; some, with more success than others. We social distanced. Locked down. Sheltered in place. Waited. Fidgeted.
And hundreds of hardy but bored souls sent in their entries for the Leech Lake ice-out contest.
A year later, things are looking better. Most schools are back to a semblance of normal. Regulations and limits on most businesses have been loosened or removed. Families are scheduling reunions; weddings are being planned; communities events have been scheduled.
But let’s be cautions. It could come back!
And remember what Tonto (Johnny Depp) said in the The Lone Ranger Movie from 2013:
“Never take off the mask!”
(As an aside, I may be the only person in Cass County who both watched and liked that film ...)
Let’s get back on topic — the 18th Leech Lake Ice Out Contest. The melting process suffered a setback last week when some areas around Walker got hit with 6 inches plus of unwelcome snow. But it’s almost gone now, so let’s get cracking.
In 2020 we received a respectable 745 guesses, which was still behind the 913 received in 2019. The all-time high was set in 2016 with 1,191 entries; second-highest, in 2017 with 1,086 and 2018 dropped to 911.
Will we ever the thousand mark? Only time will tell.
Here’s how to enter the contest:
Send ice out date; name; mailing address; email address; phone number.
Submit guesses by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office before 11:59 p.m. April 1.
Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484
Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker
Fax: (218) 547-3000
Spread the word; tell your friends and family. Keep the guesses coming!
