18-Hole League by Kathy Green Jun 1, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our Thursday golf league found 12 ladies bundled up against the cold and cloudy day. By the second nine, the clouds were breaking up and the sun was peeking through, making it a perfect golf day!Our game this week was "Criers Game." You throw out your three worst scores and replace them with pars! Then you subtract your full handicap. Some did very well, others wanted to throw out many more! The winners: Flight 1 first place Hazel Johnson (new member today!), second Ann Owen, third Carol Doschadis. Flight 2 first Bev Novak, second Joyce Schuette, third Carol Lenander.There were also three chip-ins: Carol Doschadis on 13 for par, Bev Novak on 14 and Bonnie Isaacson on 9.Our next league day is June 2. We tee off at 8:30 a.m., so please arrive at 8. The game is a team event. Cha, Cha, Cha.Call Tianna at (218) 547-1712 if you're interested in joining our league.
