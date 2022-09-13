The annual Hackensack Chainsaw Event is the perfect way to conclude a busy summer season in “God’s Lake Country.”
The Chainsaw Event will be back Sept. 23-25, celebrating its 18th year after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, and 2021, due to an extensive reconstruction project along First Street in Hackensack.
The Chainsaw Committee, consisting of the city of Hackensack, Hackensack American Legion Post, Hackensack Chamber of Commerce, Hackensack Lions and other community organizations, was extremely disappointed when no other location could be found last year that had the amenities and services needed to hold the quality event they desired. Rather than compromise that quality, they decided to postpone to 2022.
The event opens each day at 9 am. and runs until 5 p.m. A dozen skilled carver-sculptures from across the U.S. will be working their magic on ordinary logs, creating unique, artistic and sometimes humorous pieces.
Meanwhile, spectators end up standing, shoulder to shoulder, at street level or perched on seats in the bleachers set up near the carving site at the city park, so they can get a better view and guess what each carver is creating.
Carvings are sold at two auctions, one Saturday afternoon and the other Sunday, with proceeds split between carvers and the four event sponsors: the city, Chamber, Legion and Lions.
In turn, the sponsors donate their shares (beyond expenses) to community and charitable causes.
Once again, the All-American Lumberjack Show returns, providing its own unique brand of entertainment several times a day, as professional lumberjacks demonstrate their log-rolling, log-cutting and sawing, and axe-throwing skills. Sometimes they recruit audience members to try their hand, so watch out!
Vendors and food booths are also part of the fun, offering great things to buy or consume, from food and beverages to jewelry, metalworks, pottery, clothing and more.
Visit the Chamber website, www.hackensackchamber.com, check out the Chainsaw face book page at Hackensack Chainsaw Event or call (218) 675-6135 or (800) 279-6932, for the latest details.
