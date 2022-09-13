The annual Hackensack Chainsaw Event is the perfect way to conclude a busy summer season in “God’s Lake Country.”

The Chainsaw Event will be back Sept. 23-25, celebrating its 18th year after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, and 2021, due to an extensive reconstruction project along First Street in Hackensack.

