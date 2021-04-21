The last sheets of ice on Walker Bay of Leech Lake disappeared the evening of April 9.
And while there may have been ice along shore the next morning, our observer(s) reported that the bay was 99 percent clear.
With that, ice-out on Leech Lake was officially declared. The DNR was notified.
Prizes were awarded and are being claimed (see list). And the 18th Leech Lake Ice Out Contest came to a close.
That was 2.5 weeks earlier than last year (April 29), and earlier than hundreds of guessers thought!
That didn’t include Lola Freeman of Walker, who won the grand prize, a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock.
For the first time in several years, we broke the 1,000 mark with 1,012 entries.
In 2016 we had an all-time high of 1,191; 2017 — 1,086; 2018, — 911; 2019 — 913; and 2020 — 745. Good job, everyone!
Many thanks to everyone for supporting this crazy contest, not just this year but every year. Your comments and compliments mean a lot and keep us going, especially in these COVID times.
Then there are our sponsors. Without them, there would be no contest to begin with! They’d probably welcome a few words of thanks from at least some of the 1,012 contest participants, whether or not they won a prize.
So for now, we say goodbye to y’all, thanks a bunch, have a great summer/fall/winter, and see you around March 1, 2022.
