The year 2020 started with a THUD in January, with the cancellation of the International Eelpout Festival.
Things got worse in February, as poor ice and deep snow hampered winter tourism.
Then came COVID-19. Events were cancelled. Business closed.
And a contentious, polarizing election season dragged on.
While there were successes and happy times, most folks are just glad 2020 is over. So here’s a mix of highlights and lowlights that made 2020 one for the history books!
January
The International Eelpout Festival Feb. 20-22 has been cancelled. The decision was made by organizers Jan. 2 after discussions with county, city and other officials failed produce agreement on issues such as sanitation, clean-up, ice road maintenance and safety.
The Walker City Council approved draft plans for a new public library to replace the current structure that is eroding and sinking away.
Robin Wilson has been named new executive director of the Walker Food Shelf.
The Frozen Block Party will replace Eelpout Festival, with most activities located at The Chase and on closed off streets.
February
Bri Raddatz becomes the first WHA basketball player to score 2,000 points. Bri broke the record of former players Chris Duff and Maxine Smith.
Poor ice conditions and deep snow on Leech and other northern Minnesota lakes have caused a drastic decline in winter tourism. A group of affected businesses is seeking disaster relief at the Legislature.
WHA will build a Level 4 Special Ed facility on 9.4 acres of property south of Walker at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching Campus. The facility will serve learners from WHA and other area districts who receive special ed programs.
March
The remains of Army Sgt. David Sewell, 30, of Walker, declared Missing in Action during the Korean War, have been recovered. His division was in combat near Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.
Investing in the future and what has been done over the last year was the message Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson spoke about during the State of the Band message. The featured speaker was Billy Mills, who in 1964 won the 10,000 meters and an Olympic Gold medal in Tokyo.
Two people are dead and two Cass County deputies are on leave after a hostage situation turned deadly at a Backus residence. An adult man armed with a firearm was fatally shot by a deputy. A second man who had been held hostage was dead inside the residence.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put spring school activities on hold and changed the way of life in the northland. Gov. Walz has declared a peacetime emergency. The first Cass County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. Both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Laporte kitchen crews began packaging lunches for students.
April
Minnesota’s Stay at Home order extends to April 10, while cases rise to 576 statewide with 10 deaths. High school spring activities also remain on hold. Meanwhile, the Leech Lake Ice Out Contest attracted 745 entrants.
The Cass County board voted down a Second Amendment sanctuary proposal 3-2. “This is not a county issue,” declared Commissioner Dick Downham.
The recent election of Gavin Peterson as Hackensack Fire and Rescue chief is a unique instance of a hand-off of responsibilities from father to son. Gavin, a firefighter for nearly 18 years, takes over from dad Tony, who has been chief for eight years and with the department for 40.
April 29 was the official ice-out date for Leech Lake, as confirmed by Jerry Eklund and his neat little drone.
May
Resorts were happy to know that they will be allowed to open for the season, under certain COVID-19 guidelines
The 14th annual Jammin’ Country Fest and Moondance Jam 29 have both been cancelled due to COVID 19, with 2020 tickets valid for 2021.
A new Hackensack Community Garden will be ready for planting this spring, thanks to the effort of a team of volunteers.
Moondance Fairground east of Walker hosted the WHA Class of 2020 graduation, while Laporte School staff hosted a parade for its graduates.
Retail stores and main street businesses re-opened May 18, and bars, restaurants and salons will re-open June 1, Gov. Tim Walz has announced.
June
Walker Ford will soon become Loney Sales and Service. The new business will focus on used car sales and full auto services and will sell Tophat and Legend Premium trailers, both enclosed and open.
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas held its official groundbreaking ceremony in Walker. The project is now under way to bring natural gas service to the Walker area.
New sewer and water lines are going in along two blocks of front Street in downtown Walker. Construction is expected to be completed by July 4. Other parts of the Northside Improvement Project will extend into the fall.
Hackensack Sweetheart Days and the Chainsaw Carving Event have been cancelled due to COVID. Both events will return in 2021.
July
A two-vehicle crash near Benedict killed a Walker man and injured a Dilworth man. The crash occurred on C.R. 38 when the Dilworth man’s vehicle drifted over the center line and hit the other head-on.
Countryside Co-op in Hackensack has re-opened for curbside pick-up Customers place orders ahead of time, then stop by on a designated day to pick up and pay for their pre-packed orders.
The WHA School Board discussed several scenarios for keeping students and staff safe including in person classes, online or a hybrid version.
The difficult decision has been made to cancel Ethnic Fest 2020, due to the high degree of uncertainty about what coming months will hold.
Cass and Beltrami counties saw a dramatic increase in COVID cases over the past few weeks. Cass jumped from 11 last week to 43, while Beltrami went from 113 to 157 in less than a week.
August
A Walker man was arrested in a hit-and-run incident near Orton’s Y Mart Convenience Store. Deputies arrived to find individuals giving medical aid to a 60-year-old Walker man who was struck by a vehicle that then ran over him. He was transported to a Fargo, N.D., hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The suspect was later arrested in Turtle Lake Township.
The Clothing Depot, located in the Walker Area food Shelf Building has closed permanently, due to the challenges of managing building space during COVID-19.
Paving of torn up Walker streets will start next week. Construction crews will have all sewer and water pipes installed on all roads east of Fifth. Curb and gutter will be completed soon. Work started this week on the new Trailhead public rest rooms on Fifth.
September
The Cycling Without Age Trishaw took its first trip down the Heartland Trail with passengers Allen and LaVerne Kennedy as and Pilot Al Sanford providing pedal power. The Danish triobike taxi was funded by Cass County SHIP, Walker Lions and May Creek Senior Living.
A plane piloted by a Natchez, Miss., man en route to Bemidji crashed into Leech Lake the night of Sept. 1. The plane and the pilot’s body were discovered the next day by the Lakes Area Dive Team.
WHA and Laporte Schools reported mostly normal first weeks of classes, despite changes required by COVID-19.
The Minnesota State High School League voted to reinstate football and volleyball with a six-game regular season for football and 11-week season for volleyball.
October
The state of Minnesota will mail absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 3 general election to all registered voters, due to COVID-19.
The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation is accepting donations for a new city logo to be added to the Hackensack Water tower when it is repainted next year. About $7,000 is needed to paint the logo, which features the silhouette of Lucette Diana Kensack against a sunset.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass and Hubbard counties has risen drastically recently. On a related note, WHA School has moved seventh and eighth grades to distance learning, after two new COVID cases were discovered.
The WHA Lady Wolves improved their volleyball record to 4-1 with wins over Blackduck and Staples-Motley. The WHA football team scored three early touchdowns on the way to a 33-0 road win over Lake Park-Audubon.
November
After months of closure, then curbside service only, Countryside Co-op in Hackensack is re-opening for in-store service. The maximum capacity of shoppers will be five at a time.
The November general election saw Minnesotans voting for Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Pres. Donald Trump, although Republicans unseated several Democrats in state and national races. Locally, the city of Walker elected Annie McMurrin as its first woman mayor.
At the Hackensack City Council meeting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation laid out cost estimates for the 2023 Highway 371 reconstruction project and who will be responsible for what costs: state, county or city.
Hubbard County Sheriff’s deputies responded Nov. 18 to a trespass complaint on property owned by Enbridge about 15 miles north off Park Rapids. About 20 individuals were found tampering with equipment and holding flags and banners. After negotiations, two men were arrested and the remainder of the group left the area.
December
COVID-19 cases in Cass and Hubbard counties jumped drastically again, mirroring the rise in cases across the state. In the last two weeks, positive cases in Cass jumped from 691 to 1,448 and in Hubbard, from 636 to 1,146.
A total of 11,760 acres of land illegally transferred out of trust status in the 1940s and 1950s will be restored to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe under legislation authored by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Betty McCollum .
Effective Jan. 17, Michael Stansberry is the new Chippewa National Forest Supervisor and Jenn Youngblood will be the deputy forest supervisor.
Orton’s Oil Co. has opened a second car wash in downtown Walker. The new “soft touch” car wash is located diagonally across the street from the original “touchless” car wash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.