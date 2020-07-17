Shingobee Township will be operating a polling place for all Shingobee Township voters at the township garage adjacent to the town hall at 7941 Townhall Road in Walker.
The Board of Supervisors is committed to ensuring that citizens have an opportunity to vote in person if they so choose during this important election year while at the same time keeping the public safe during the pandemic.
Shingobee Township actually has two voting precincts. Most voters reside in “Precinct 1” and vote at the town hall. “Precinct 2” voters reside in the northeast portion of the township accessed by Cass County Road 13. “Precinct 2” voters have in recent years voted at Turtle Lake Town Hall. Because that township has opted for mail balloting this year, “Precinct 2” voters will share a polling place with “Precinct 1” voters.
Citizens are encouraged to vote ahead for both the primary and general elections via absentee ballot. Absentee voting will reduce the number of voters at the polling place and is a good option for those who want to limit risks to their health during the pandemic.
Ballots are available now for the Aug. 11 primary election. Contact the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office to request an absentee ballot at (218) 547-7260 or cass.voter@co.cass.mn.us
If you have not already registered to vote, you may do so ahead of election day by contacting the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office that will provide instructions.
Shingobee Township’s polling place will be set up to comply with COVID-19 safety measures. Social distancing will be in force that may lead to limiting the number of voters indoors at a given time. Election judges will wear masks. Each voter will be provided a pen that they will use and take with them. Frequent disinfection of surfaces will occur, and sanitizer will be available. Polling pads which expedite the registration and sign-in process will be utilized once again this year.
The Shingobee Township Town Hall and garage are located at 7941 Townhall Road. The property is located approximately 2 miles past Jimmy’s restaurant on Cass County Highway 12.
Polling hours for both the primary election Aug. 11 and the general election Nov. 3 will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact the township clerk with further questions. The phone number at the town hall is (218) 547-3816.
