A post on the Moondance Jam website states that while Moondance will continue, 2021 will be the final year for both Jammin Country and Moondance Jam.
“I want to thank all of you Jammers for your passion and love for Moondance as we continue to try to work our way through 2020 and start looking forward to celebrating in 2021,” said owner Kathy Bieloh in the post. “When we started this thing, I could have never dreamed of hitting these milestones, and I am so excited our Moondance family gets to celebrate them together next summer.
“With that said, I have also had to make the extremely difficult decision that 2021 will be the final year for both festivals. The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously been a game changer for everyone in so many different ways, and it has played a big part in the decision that it is time to take Moondance in a different direction. There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out before I can announce any specifics on the future of Moondance. All I can tell you at this time is that there will be a future for Moondance. It will just be different.
“While this may be bittersweet, it will also make the Moondance Summer Season of 2021 a year to truly celebrate and say farewell to what we have all been a part of over the years together. As hard as it is to think that this is the last Moondance as we know it, we are truly grateful and pumped to host Moondance Jam 30 and Moondance Jammin Country 15 and make it a Moondance we’ll never forget,” Bieloh added.
Jammin Country will be held June 17-19, and Moondance Jam is July 22-24.
Some of the bands set to perform include Alice Cooper, Night Ranger and Fire House at the Jam, and Midland, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Neal McCoy and The Kentucky Headhunters.
Early Bird ticket pricing is still good through Sept. 15 for anyone who hasn’t purchased their tickets yet or is not rolling their 2020 tickets and camping over to 2021.
