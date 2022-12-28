When you review an entire year, it’s heartwarming to realize how much good news and positive energy radiates from the small towns and townships of the Leech Lake area — and the people who live there.
Whether it’s building a new public library, supporting emergency shelters, promoting affordable housing, organizing fundraisers and festivals and so much more — somehow people step forward and get involved. They may not always agree; they may “have words,” as my grandma used to say; but almost always they stay on task, work out the kinks and get the job done.
This is not to say the same thing doesn’t happen in suburban and urban areas. Undoubtedly it does. But there’s fewer of us out here, and we depend on each other.
As you look back at 2022, all of us at The Pilot-Independent wish you a Happy New Year for 2023!
January
The Wall of Honor Scholarship Fund for WHA School graduates topped the $100,000 mark as Walker VFW Post Commander Ryan Pels presented a check for $70,000 to Kelly Nelson. Nelson came up for the idea to start a scholarship fund for WHA grads whose parent or grandparent served honorably.
Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney took first place and Ficher Smith and Nathan Keiser third as the Wrestling Wolves opened the year with a strong showing at the Ogilvie Lions Invitational.
WHA School Board has moved graduation back to Memorial Day Weekend for 2022 after learning that the date set, June 3, conflicted with spring section sports tournaments.
Orton’s Walker Convenience Store completed a major renovation that included improved food and beverage offerings, replacing underground fuel storage, better customer access, curbless sidewalks and other upgrades.
February
A 36 year-old Sartell man was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies in rural Outing after a fire destroyed a cabin and a pickup truck. The suspect, Tyler Opatz, had no connection with the property but had spent time there. The cabin and pickup were a total loss.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch has announced he will not seek a fourth term in office. “Serving as Sheriff has been an honor and a privilege ... and I am very proud of the dedication and professionalism of our staff ,” Burch declared.
The location of Walker’s new public library remains unresolved. At the Walker City Council meeting, a site near the water tower that the city owns and where WHA School has an easement, was considered but exact location is still under debate.
March
Frostfest returned to city park and Leech Lake, attracting hundreds of people who enjoyed the mild temps, live music, local food, outdoor beer garden, fat tire bike rides, horse rides a homebrew competition and ice golf competition.
Here we go again; it’s the 19th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest — an equal opportunity, unbiased, a-political, gender neutral, event where everyone has chances to win prizes big and small.
The Cass County Board learned that all precincts within Cass will have new legislative district designations, except for Birch Lake Township and the city of Hackensack, which will remain in District. 5A.
The Walker Area Fire Department recently got a new brush truck that will help it fight fires and respond to emergencies across a variety of terrains and situations.
The WHA School Board has agreed to transfer 40,000 square feet of land to the city of Walker for the site of a new public library.
April
The Hackensack Lions Club has donated $10,000 to support the country of Ukraine. The contribution will go to the Lions Club International Foundation for humanitarian work in Ukraine.
The Walker Library Capital Fund Committee has stepped up its fundraising efforts and set a $2 million fundraising target.
Five WHA Speech Team members headed to the state tournament: Lily Pedersen, Julia Schock, Lily Burns, Reagan Tabaka and Katelyn DeLost. Two came home with medals: Julia Schock finished eighth and Lily Burns, fifth.
In the April 20 issue, the Pilot-Independent began a four-week series of articles, “How Does Your Garden Grow: a look at Cass’ Eight community Gardens.”
May
Two candidates have announced that they will run for the office of Cass County Sheriff. They are Chief Deputy Bryan Welk and Lt. Chris Thompson.
Leech Lake’s ice finally went out May 9 and Mary Pitzen was the grand prize winner: a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock.
The Running Wolves boys’ track team took first place at the Lake of The Woods meet while girls finished second. Team members also brought home several gold, silver and bronze medals. (5/18, 13A)
The Lady Wolves softball team improved its record to 9-3 with three wins last week. They go into the Section 5A West playoffs as top seed.
Memorial Weekend ATV crashes caused several serious injuries including a 15-year old boy; 42-year-old woman; and 56-year-old man. All were transported via helicopters to hospitals in the Twin Cities and Fargo, with serious injuries.
June
Chuck Hasse and Randy Topper topped the field at the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament. The team won $15,400, beating the second place team by .12 ounce.
Walker Bay Live is back! The laid-back combo of live music, food, brews, art and just plain fun begins June 23 and runs thorough Sept. 1.
WHA freshman Kianna Johnson finished second at the girls’ state golf tournament, just one stroke out of first place. Parker Brock also had some success, recording his first hole in one on the 164-yard par 3 fourth hole. Brock ultimately finished in 20th place.
July
A possible tornado or straight line wind ripped through the Shingobee Island area early June 25, causing extensive damage to trees, homes, outbuildings and boats.
Dale and Harriet Jones have donated $1 million to the new Walker Library, which will be named for the philanthropic couple.
Starting March 8, Egon Overgaard, 78, of Longville set out to hike the entire Appalachian Trail and hopes to finish by mid-September. In addition to personal therapy after the death of his wife Carol last November, Egon is using his AT trek as a fundraiser for Salem Lutheran Church’s solar array project.
August
Hackensack area residents are invited to a Community Summit to review the 2021 Comprehensive Plan, examine key areas, se what’s already been done and what lies ahead.
Polar explorer Ann Bancroft will be the keynote speaker at “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino and presented by the GWFC Nevis Women’s Club.
Tianna Country club celebrated 100 years of fond memories and great golf July 23 with food, beverages, music and friends.
The Leech Lake Culture Alliance distributed window clings with “Aaniin. Welcome. Biindigen” — words of friendship in English and Ojibwe — to interested businesses in the Walker, Hackensack, Akeley and Onigum areas.
September
The Walker American Legion would like to build a “Tribute to Veterans” memorial in city park. The idea has considerable support but the location is undecided. The Park Board will discuss the idea.
Private Louis Quint was the last Civil War Veteran buried in Cass County in 1944, at Evergreen Cemetery. He was honored in a ceremony conducted by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
The 18th Hackensack Chainsaw Event was a huge success, with record crowds that turned out to see 12 carvers create masterpieces. Top carver was Chad Dancyk of Eagle River, Wis., based on auction proceeds.
October
Egon Overgaard, 78, of Longville, finished his Appalachian Trail hike Sept. 17, all 2,194.3 miles of it. For much of the trek, Egon hiked with five to 10 fellow hikers, all headed for the finish line on Mount Kahtadin in northern Maine.
A 12-year-old St. Paul boy was accidentally shot in a hunting accident in southwest Cass County. The family was hunting squirrels when the boy was shot by his uncle. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died on the way to the hospital.
A day-long forum held at Deep Portage Learning Center and Conservation Reserve focused on climate change. Speakers presented the latest outlooks and what can be done and how.
WHA closed out its regular football season with a 20-8 win at Bagley; both teams had identical 2-5 records going into the game. Logan Watts surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
November
Progress is being made on the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Library. At the Nov. 1 Walker Rotary meeting, the latest architectural rendition of exterior and interior designs were presented. (11. 9, 1A)
The Walker City Council hired Peter Anderley as its new police chief. Anderley was one of eight applicants and four finalists. He will begin his new job Dec. 5.
Walker’s Festival of Lights Nov. 25-26 had everything a person needed to start the holiday season: a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Reindeer Ramble 5K Run, Luminary Walk, Lighted Parade Float Village Display, and opportunities for giving and sharing.
December
Volunteers are ringing the bells at Super One foods in Walker for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive at Super One Foods. One hundred percent of funds raised go directly to people with needs in Cass County.
Basketball has started at WHA. The Lady Wolves rebounded from a home opener loss against Dilworth-Gyndon Felton (59-41) to trounce Sebeka 67-44. Meanwhile the WHA boys edged Sebeka 76-70 in overtime, then lost to Blackduck 81-49.
More than 115 local women turned out for the first meeting of 100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area. Pooling their contributions of $100 each (or more) they voted for a local nonprofit to receive the grand total of $12,734. The group chose the ARCC Emergency Shelter from three worthy nominees. ARCC will use the funds to hire a part-time weekend advocate at the shelter.
