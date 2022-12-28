When you review an entire year, it’s heartwarming to realize how much good news and positive energy radiates from the small towns and townships of the Leech Lake area — and the people who live there.

Whether it’s building a new public library, supporting emergency shelters, promoting affordable housing, organizing fundraisers and festivals and so much more — somehow people step forward and get involved. They may not always agree; they may “have words,” as my grandma used to say; but almost always they stay on task, work out the kinks and get the job done.  

