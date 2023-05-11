Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) is thrilled to announce its summer line up of events, filled with creative artists, authors and musicians, starting with award-winning author, Allen Eskens, who will be speaking June 8 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hackensack.

This event is free, however RSVPs are required and can be made on our website at northwoodsartscouncil.org.

