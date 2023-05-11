Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) is thrilled to announce its summer line up of events, filled with creative artists, authors and musicians, starting with award-winning author, Allen Eskens, who will be speaking June 8 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
Beginning June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Lakeside Concert Series will kick off with a performance by One Night Stand as the first of 10 free concerts under the pavilion in the city park in Hackensack, on beautiful Birch Lake
On July 7 and 8, Josh Duffee and his Big Band will return for two nights of music by Duke Ellington and Count Basie, “Hittin’ the Keys.” This event is always sold out, so buy your tickets now on our website.
The 28th Annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 12 will feature the creative works by more than 65 artists and 35 Minnesota authors for a fun day of children’s activities, community involvement, music, food and beverages. This is Minnesota’s longest running art and literature festival and something our community can be very proud to have in your own backyard.
Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on our mission of “Bringing the Arts to Life.”
These activities are made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to the legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
