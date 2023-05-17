Minnesota poets statewide are invited to submit short poems for the 2023 Poetry Safari. This family-friendly game for all ages is part of the Northwoods Arts and Book Festival Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in Hackensack. This year’s theme is “Celebrating animals and the environments where they live and thrive.”

Eleven decorated Poetry Safari stands will be scattered throughout the festival. Poetry hunters check in at Safari Headquarters at the festival’s main entrants. Participants grab a pencil, Poetry Safari button and poem tracker, then strike out in search of the 11 hidden poems. After finding all 11, participants return to Safari Headquarters for their reward.

