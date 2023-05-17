Minnesota poets statewide are invited to submit short poems for the 2023 Poetry Safari. This family-friendly game for all ages is part of the Northwoods Arts and Book Festival Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in Hackensack. This year’s theme is “Celebrating animals and the environments where they live and thrive.”
Eleven decorated Poetry Safari stands will be scattered throughout the festival. Poetry hunters check in at Safari Headquarters at the festival’s main entrants. Participants grab a pencil, Poetry Safari button and poem tracker, then strike out in search of the 11 hidden poems. After finding all 11, participants return to Safari Headquarters for their reward.
Guidelines for submissions:
• Persons submitting poems must be Minnesota residents.
• Poetry should reflect this year’s theme, “Celebrating animals and the environment where they live and thrive.”
• Poetry must be accessible and relatable to festival-goers of all ages, especially elementary and middle school-age children.
• Two poems may be submitted.
• Poems should be short and easily reproduced on 8.5 by 11-inch paper.
• Poetry submissions should be sent to kokoropoets@gmail.com no later than July 1, 2023. Eleven poems will be selected, and poets will be notified by July 21.
For more information, contact Poetry Safari Headquarters at (218) 270-5648 or email kokoropoets@gmail.com.
This is a joint project of the Northwoods Arts Council and the Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts.
