The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue held its 20th annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Cass Lake Saturday.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that after a two-year COVID pause, about 76 participants from over 15 agencies — including local and statewide — participated in the cold-water rescue training exercise. A classroom Ice Rescue Technician Course was sponsored by and held at the Hackensack Fire Department. Approximately 51 Ice Rescue technicians were certified or re-certified in the course, with the practical and lake exercises being held on Cass Lake in a real-life training environment.
Throughout the day, several exercises took place in the open channel between Cass Lake and Pike Bay. The Lakes Area Dive Team participated in ice dive scenarios and The Central Lakes Search and Rescue group conducted a K9 demonstration on the ice. Equipment and technical demonstrations were available and shared.
Sheriff Welk reports that the goal is to bring area, regional and even statewide agencies and resources together to work with the equipment, view and learn about new equipment purchases, and develop a good working relationship should an emergency arise in a department’s area. In responding to any emergency situation, the responders need to know what is available to assist them in saving lives and how to work together. This exercise allows the building of department relationships and the sharing of resources in a real-life rescue to save lives.
“The training is unique as law enforcement, fire, search and rescue, and EMS don’t often get the opportunity to train together making this multi-agency effort a unique opportunity to show equipment, learn techniques and share information,” Welk noted.
Over the previous 20 years, more than 1,500 participants have attended with more than 130 agencies represented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.