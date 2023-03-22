The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue held its 20th annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Cass Lake Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that after a two-year COVID pause, about 76 participants from over 15 agencies — including local and statewide — participated in the cold-water rescue training exercise. A classroom Ice Rescue Technician Course was sponsored by and held at the Hackensack Fire Department. Approximately 51 Ice Rescue technicians were certified or re-certified in the course, with the practical and lake exercises being held on Cass Lake in a real-life training environment.

