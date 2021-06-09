What do Hackensack, Tuesdays and fishing have in common? You guessed it, the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest is about to begin.
It’s fishing time in Hackensack and the local fishing pier is put to use for Minnesota’s premier children’s fishing contest, which this year will celebrate the 24th anniversary. Most days there are at least 100 kids or more plus parents and grandparents flocking to the fishing contest. The pier is transformed from a quiet serene place to pure organized pandemonium. It’s time to dust off the old fishing rods, check the tackle boxes, get them set, and find your life vest.
On Sweetheart Days July 13 we remember those volunteers who have helped our contest and have passed on. Without these wonderful volunteers, this contest would not exist for the kids. Be sure to mark your calendar and join us on this day!
The Hackensack’s Children’s Fishing Contest is held every Tuesday, June 15-Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the city fishing pier in downtown Hackensack. You might want to come early so you can get registered to have a chance at the prize for first fish of the day in each age group. Age groups are zero to age 5, 6-9 years, and 10-15 years. That prize is usually won in the first 30 seconds of the contest.
Contestants and families can help themselves to free hot dogs and pop. At 11:15 a.m. the minnow races will begin and at 11:30 the casting contest will start. Everything will finish up at 12:30 with prize distribution to follow.
We do have some used equipment that can be checked out on a first-come first-served basis. If you forget something, we usually have plenty of whatever you need and will get you back out fishing. Check out the pictures on our Facebook page and our website at www.hackcfc.com
After 23 years, we have had 23,341 kids fish the contest and they have caught and released 71,372 fish. None of this would be possible without the dedicated help of the many volunteers (almost 30 every week), and the many sponsors who donate their time, money, and prizes faithfully every year.
We have had children from as far away as Atsugi, Japan; Glasgow, Scotland; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Düsseldorf, Germany; Melbourne, Australia; all over Canada, and from most states in the US. For a lot of the kids, it is their first fishing experience. We try to make it a memorable one.
Most of last year’s sponsors have already committed for this year and many phone calls have been made to entice more sponsors to donate. It takes a lot of effort to put this event on and many thanks to those who help promote our event all year long. If you or your company would like to help with our contest, contact me at (218) 838-9468 or email at HackCFC@gmail.com.
Remember, bring your own PFD (life vest) and fishing pole, and we will supply the bait and fun!
