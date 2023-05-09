The Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest has become a tradition in Hackensack.
Every year a group of planners provide 10 Tuesdays of fishing contests for kids aged 0-15 from mid June to mid August. Go to Facebook and check out the wonderful photo albums.
The contest dates for 2023 are June 13 through Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by prize distribution. Every week five brand new rod and reel combos, tackle boxes, smallest fish T-shirts, and free tackle are given out.
The organizers also serve free all-beef hot dogs and various varieties of soda and water. Everyone receives a goodie bag with candy and a coupon book good for various discounts and free items around town. All participants can be the Grand Prize winner just for being there — it’s a random drawing for both a rod/reel combo and a tackle box full of tackle. There is also have a minnow race and a casting contest each week with their own prizes.
Contests are open to anyone age 0-15, free of charge. Families are allowed to come and go in case the kids need a break, play in the park, get an ice cream. just be back by 12:30 for prizes.
This contest was started by Bob Kennedy and other concerned persons in Hackensack looking for a way to give back to the community and especially the children. Generous donations are made by many of the local and regional organizations and by giving individuals each year. The group also spends monetary donations locally to help the local economy as much as they can.
Over the 25 years, the contest has served over 25,000 youth and caught and released over 75,000 fish. Most of last year’s sponsors have already committed for 2023 and many phone calls have been made to entice more sponsors to donate. It takes a lot of effort to put this event on and many thanks to those who help promote our event all year long.
If you or your company would like to help with the contest, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or email HackCFC@gmail.com
Remember, bring your own personal floatation device (life jacket) and fishing pole and we will supply the bait and fun!
