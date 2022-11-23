ST. PAUL — More than $20 million in Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants were announced last week and will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships and counties.
“From St. Peter to Swanville, Minnesota does better when all of our neighborhoods are thriving,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “These grants are going directly to smaller communities to help with infrastructure projects and keep our cities growing and thriving. We are working to make Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
SCDP grants will be administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development and are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grants are administered by DEED’s Small Cities Development Program Unit. The SCDP grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties.
“This is really a phenomenal program to help small cities in Greater Minnesota grow,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “By driving over $20 million to infrastructure growth in the rural areas of our state, we’re backing up our belief that you can live anywhere in Minnesota and have an extraordinary quality of life – and a positive economic outlook.”
Cities and townships with populations under 50,000 and counties with populations under 200,000 can apply for SCDP grants. Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions; or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety. You can find out more about SCDP grants on the DEED website.
SCDP awards total $20,820,999 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, commercial rehabilitation, public facility improvement projects, community centers and streetscape projects.
The following area cities received SCDP owner-occupied housing rehabilitation grants:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.