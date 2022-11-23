ST. PAUL — More than $20 million in Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants were announced last week and will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships and counties.

“From St. Peter to Swanville, Minnesota does better when all of our neighborhoods are thriving,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “These grants are going directly to smaller communities to help with infrastructure projects and keep our cities growing and thriving. We are working to make Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”

