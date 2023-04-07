ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has signed into law a bill that provides $50 million to prevent family homelessness.

“We are facing a housing crisis in every corner of our state, and too many families in communities large and small are facing the threat of eviction from their home,” said Sen. Lindsey Port. “Keeping Minnesotans in their homes will give them the stability they need in their lives to succeed.”

