The 54th annual Art By the Lake Art Show, featuring works by Leech Lake Art League artists, will be held Sept. 3-5 at the Chase on the Lake Ballroom, Walker.

Friday evening’s reception will run from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the art show will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments