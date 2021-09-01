The 54th annual Art By the Lake Art Show, featuring works by Leech Lake Art League artists, will be held Sept. 3-5 at the Chase on the Lake Ballroom, Walker.
Friday evening’s reception will run from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the art show will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
