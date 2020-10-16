The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55+ Driver Discount Course via ZOOM Nov. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. (Course # 47300)

Register for the course at mnsafetycenter.org. Courses are also available online at www.mnsafetycenterorg.

This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

The cost of the refresher course is $22 and the eight hour course is $26.

For more information or to register, visit the website at www.mnsafetycenter.org or call (888) 234-1294.

