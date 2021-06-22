Support the Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders by participating in the annual 5K event held July 3 in Laporte.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. at the Pavilion in downtown Laporte. Early registration is $15 and day of the event registration is $20.
Registration forms are available in advance at Howg’s Gas Station in Laporte or via email request to lakeportemr@gmail.com.
