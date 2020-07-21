The Hackensack Lending Library held its annual book sale July 10-12 with thousands of books for sale including everything from sci-fi to westerns, and children’s books to DIY guides.
A total of 631 books were sold and 152 shoppers attended, with 191 books given away on the last day!
This year the book sale was held in the Faith in Action offices in Hackensack and we are so grateful to Theresa Eclov and her staff for sharing their space. Tables were generously loaned and set up by Rodney Damm and the Hackensack Lions — always available to help.
Thanks to volunteers Sue and Dan Eikenberry, Ned Miller, Judy Brown, Kathy Suker, Jenny Jorgensen, Tonia Kahler, Craig Cooper, Shirley Nelson and Claudia Campbell for working at the sale. Thanks also to volunteer Sharon Curo, who made more than 50 disposable masks for customers to wear.
We always enjoy the opportunity to share good “summer reads” with our friends and in these days of COVID-19, curling up with a good book is a joy.
