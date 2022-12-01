Anyone looking for a good job or career path in the fast-growing green jobs industries will find ample opportunity to network and become informed about the next economy at the first 8th Fire Green Jobs Conference Dec. 16 in Walker at the Northern Lights Casino Event Center.
Sponsored by Honor the Earth, the all-day event — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — is free and features an impressive line-up of daytime and nighttime keynote speakers focused on green businesses, climate, environment, sustainability and the smart growth of Indigenous communities.
High school students, members of Tribal Nations, and young people are especially encouraged to learn about how we can protect the water, forests and our future. Native communities are leading the way with sustainable construction materials like hemp and solar heating. Learn about the many kinds of jobs — from childcare to construction — that can help build a green future. Interact with leading experts already engaged in the green economy at various levels.
Among the featured keynote speakers are the internationally recognized “Sioux Chef,” Sean Sherman; Red Lake Nation tribal citizen Robert Blake, Solar Bear Solar founder and Executive Director of Native Sun Community Power Development; plus legendary Arctic explorer, author, entrepreneur and environmentalist Will Steger.
Six other speakers will also address the issues and innovations at work in the green economy, from manufacturing solar thermal panels to building with hempcrete and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.