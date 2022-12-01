Anyone looking for a good job or career path in the fast-growing green jobs industries will find ample opportunity to network and become informed about the next economy at the first 8th Fire Green Jobs Conference Dec. 16 in Walker at the Northern Lights Casino Event Center.

Sponsored by Honor the Earth, the all-day event — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — is free and features an impressive line-up of daytime and nighttime keynote speakers focused on green businesses, climate, environment, sustainability and the smart growth of Indigenous communities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments