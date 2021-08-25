KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio is a 150,000 watt National Public Radio affiliate serving northern Minnesota with news, music, events and online/podcast content since 1976. Longtime General Manager Maggie Montgomery has retired and after a nationwide search, David Baes was hired.
Baes comes to this position with a 35 year career in radio and public media most recently at KPFT-Houston, KHKU-Hawaii and WBAA-Purdue University. Baes brings a vast wealth of information from engineering to operations to management and radio broadcasting and public television. His work in media has always had at the core a desire to empower individuals to achieve their potential and strengthen the health of media organizations.
Northern Community Radio is an independent, listener-supported, nonprofit public media organization that is a National Public Radio affiliate. Listen at KAXE 91.7 FM in Grand Rapids and the Iron Range, 89.9 FM in Brainerd as well as KBXE at 90.5 FM in Bagley-Bemidji and streaming online at www.kaxe.org. For more information contact KAXE/KBXE at (800) 662-5799 or email comments@kaxe.org
