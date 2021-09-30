There was a chill in the air … but the day was filled with sunlight when Sept, 21 arrived!
The Autumnal Equinox, when day and night are the same length, brought folks from the city of Walker and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe together to celebrate with a scrumptious Unity Day Potluck. This is the second annual event sponsored by the Leech Lake Culture Alliance. The gathering took place on the lawns just outside of the lovely Onigum Community Center.
Hungry children chased around, laughing and playing, happily oblivious to the “predinner” welcoming speakers. Around 200 folks, including elders, middleagers, youngsters, and teenagers sat at the tables which were covered with the traditional colors of unity: blue, red, green, and yellow.
Torri Vanide Zande, a member of the LLAC, skillfully MC’d, introduced Gary Charwood, Cultural Coordinator for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. He gave a hearty welcome to all, especially to the elders of the tribe. As he was speaking, Priscilla Smith, the Chairperson of the LLVA, gathered bits of food from each dish on the serving table. Gary then gave an Ojibwe blessing, holding up the “Spirit Plate” to the east, south, west and north. He sprinkled the traditional tobacco on the earth. Both the food and the tobacco are offerings to the spirit who nourishes us all.
Walker’s Mayor, Annie McMurrin, gave an enthusiastic greeting from the city. Faron Jackson, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe chairman, was delighted with the gathering and urged everyone to come to a pow wow held on the community center’s grounds in July. Father Matthew Cobb, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, offered a blessing of the food.
Time to eat! The tables were sagging, filled with a plethora of foods. There were nine crock pots: deep fried Leech Lake walleye, Swedish meat balls, hominy chowder, Mexican chili, Italian lasagna, Unity beans, Norwegian lefsa, salads, cookies, cakes, chips, cheese, etc., etc.
Theresa Gunther grew up with “Manoomin”… Some called it a Warrior Dish or a basic Ceremonial Dish. “I ate this, just about every meal, including breakfast!”
All the potluck folks had a chance to indulge in wild rice, maple Indian sugar, blueberries, walnuts, shaved almonds, pecans. Dale Kaadaak, Sr., claims old time warriors ate this dish before battles!
A traditional Round Dance was led by Tribal “Royalty” Princess Kaleah Marrow Jackson and Junior Princess Aniyah Marrow Jackson. Hand in hand, dancing around the tables, all moving to the sound of the drum, The Second Annual Equinox Celebration ended with the Unity of a Circle.
