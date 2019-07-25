The Wadena County Historical Society is hosting an exhibit in August at the Wadena Depot called “A Century of Civic Engagement.”
The centerpiece of the exhibit is a series of panels from the League of Women Voters that celebrates the 19th Amendment’s Centennial Year. In 1919, the Minnesota Legislature voted YES to ratify the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution granting women the right to vote and ending the 72-year struggle for women’s suffrage.
Also on display will be photos of Minnesota Governors created over the years by Rex McDonald of Wadena. Excerpts from “Women in Politics in Wadena County,” an oral history project completed last year by the Wadena County Historical Society, will also be on display.
A tentative schedule for the exhibit is Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about dates and times or to sign up as a greeter, call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net. For more information visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
Special thanks to Partners for a Healthy Wadena for the use of the Depot which is located at 100 Aldrich Avenue SW, Wadena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.